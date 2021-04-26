6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Woven Planet, a subsidiary of Toyota, will acquire its self-driving car division.
- Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.25, up from $(0.01) year over year and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
Losers
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares are trading lower. The company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire HEAVY 16 for up to $78.1 million. The company also announced the launch of a proposed public offering of common stock.
- PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q1 results and announced a secondary offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
