 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report highlighting Ryan Cohen's turnaround plan.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. 

GameStop shares were trading 12.9% higher at $171 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.

Editor's note: GameStop spiked another 11% in after-hours trading after announcing it completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering program.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

What Does CoinShares' Meltem Demirors Think About Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
3 Popular Reddit Stocks That Are Melting Down
Dogecoin Core Developer Sporklin, 'A True Shibe,' Dies Due To Cancer
In AMC Exclusive Trailer Of 'Fast & Furious 9,' Vin Diesel Makes Case For Movie Theaters
Microvision Becomes New WallStreetBets Favorite: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com