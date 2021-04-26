 Skip to main content

Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 4/26

Jon Harris , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
So far in 2021 there have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the stock market. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching this week.

1. The Fortegra Group

The Fortegra Group (NYSE: FRF) is a specialty insurer company that offers a broad range of comprehensive admitted and surplus insurance products. They are an insurance and contract provider that develops risk management solutions. The Fortegra Group is poised to offer 8,300,000 shares of stock on the New York Stock Exchange at a target price of $15.00 - $17.00 on the week of April 26th. 

2. Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician organization that is changing the healthcare delivery experience for providers and consumers. It is a multi-specialty medical group of some of the nation’s top physicians. Privia Health Group intends to offer 19,500,000 shares of stock at a target price of $17.00 - $19.00 on the week of April 26th. 

3. FTC Solar

FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) is a software company that is headquartered in Austin, Texas. They provide solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar intends to offer 18,421,053 shares at a target price between $18.00 - $20.00 on the week of April 26th. 

4. Endeavor Group Holdings

Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR) is a holding company that is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. They operate as a  global entertainment production company and talent agency, Endeavor Group Holdings is poised to offer 21,300,000 shares of stock at a target price of $23.00 - $24.00 on the week of April 26th. 

5. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a pre-eminent, national leader in healthcare and homecare. They provide healthcare for patients in 25 states and operate a network of over 200 branches. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is poised to offer 38,236,000 shares of stock at a target price of $16.00 - $18.00 on the Nasdaq. 

Posted-In: News IPOs

