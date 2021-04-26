Facebook Presents Miniplayer For Streaming Spotify From Facebook App
- Today, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) launched a new mini player for Facebook users to stream Spotify through the Facebook app on iOS or Android, TechCrunch reports.
- The launch followed an extended partnership announcement last week.
- Spotify users will be able to share their content on Facebook by tapping the existing “Share” menu and then tapping either Facebook or Facebook News Feed.
- Spotify’s paid subscribers will be able to access the complete playback. The free users will be able to hear the full shared track instead of a clip. The users will continue to listen to ad-supported content on Shuffle mode subsequently, akin to Spotify’s app.
- Spotify’s paid subscribers will be able to enjoy advertisement-barred full playback without exiting the Facebook app, Reuters reports.
- Spotify will be able to tap Facebook’s reach following a correction in the pandemic induced demand.
- Facebook will be able to drive its users to spend time under the arrangement.
- The feature will be launched in 27 markets, including the U.S. and Canada, with additional markets in the following month.
- Last week, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced the upcoming launch of podcast subscriptions, including paid services for new content, ad-free listening.
- Price action: SPOT shares traded higher by 4.34% at $296.42 on the last check Monday.
