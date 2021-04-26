38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) surged 46.9% to $6.25 after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares climbed 31.5% to $173.22. Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo Advantage inked an agreement to acquire cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint in an all-cash transaction valuing Proofpoint at $12.3 billion.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) jumped 30% to $23.35 on continued momentum from Friday after investors showed interest in the stock on the r/wallstreetbets group on Reddit. Microvision closed over 36% higher on Friday.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares gained 25.2% to $8.81 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $10 to $10.50per share.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) surged 24.7% to $7.16.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 23.3% to $11.88. Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival AstraZeneca for its vaccines in India.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 18.1% to $1.1050.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 15.1% to $17.87.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 15% to $4.3806.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares rose 14.8% to $9.70.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) gained 13.7% to $29.03. Treace Medical Concepts shares gained 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) rose 13.5% to $2.5999.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) surged 13.4% to $5.30 after the company announced it received FDA clearance of IND application for its gene therapy candidate VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) surged 13.3% to $25.13 after the company announced a partnership deal with Airbus to test autonomous flight technology.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 13.2% to $6.70 after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) jumped 13.1% to $59.81 after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of its New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the treatment of a major depressive disorder.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) gained 13% to $10.95 after the company announced it launched NFTs on its live-streaming platforms.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) surged 12.4% to $23.10 as traders circulated April 3 Wccftech article titled 'The Rumor of a Potential Partnership Between Lucid Motors and Apple (AAPL) May Have Some Substance to It After All.'
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 12.2% to $1.3808. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, announced an investigator-initiated study to assess the perioperative use of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or chronic pain management.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 12.2% to $7.59.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 11.9% to $0.6378. Naked Brand Group shares gained around 5% on Friday after shareholders vote for approval of the proposed transaction to divest Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 11.5% to $3.78. Future FinTech Group, last week, inked a preliminary term sheet to acquire money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange Ltd for $0.82 million (€0.69 million).
- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) gained 11.1% to $9.16. The FDA has granted 501(k) clearance for BrainsWay’s Theta Burst three-minute protocol utilizing its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 10.6% to $1.57. AgeX Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a FY20 loss of $0.29 per share.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 9.1% to $1.7999. The company, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 8.9% to $3.92. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) gained 8.8% to $35.13 after the company announced that the FDA removed its Clinical Hold on Hemophilia B Gene therapy program.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 7.1% to $1.80.
- Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SEAH) rose 6.9% to $10.45. Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion.
- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) gained 6.3% to $68.28. Standard Industries Holdings announced plans to acquire W. R. Grace for $70 per share in cash.
Losers
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) fell 14.5% to $6.59. Fortuna Silver Mines and Roxgold entered into a merger agreement.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 13.3% to $3.875 after jumping 59% on Friday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 12.6% to $1.8801. The company, last week, announced it entered a partnership with JD.com to "launch a self-operated online store for used car transactions through JD's platform."
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 9.1% to $10.19.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 8% to $2.3006 after surging over 27% on Friday.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) dropped 8% to $6.02 after reporting quarterly financial and operating results.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) fell 6.5% to $17.93 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 4.1% to $58.65 following Q1 results.
