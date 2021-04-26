 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) surged 46.9% to $6.25 after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
  • Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares climbed 31.5% to $173.22. Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo Advantage inked an agreement to acquire cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint in an all-cash transaction valuing Proofpoint at $12.3 billion.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) jumped 30% to $23.35 on continued momentum from Friday after investors showed interest in the stock on the r/wallstreetbets group on Reddit. Microvision closed over 36% higher on Friday.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares gained 25.2% to $8.81 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $10 to $10.50per share.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) surged 24.7% to $7.16.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 23.3% to $11.88. Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival AstraZeneca for its vaccines in India.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 18.1% to $1.1050.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 15.1% to $17.87.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 15% to $4.3806.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares rose 14.8% to $9.70.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) gained 13.7% to $29.03. Treace Medical Concepts shares gained 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) rose 13.5% to $2.5999.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) surged 13.4% to $5.30 after the company announced it received FDA clearance of IND application for its gene therapy candidate VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) surged 13.3% to $25.13 after the company announced a partnership deal with Airbus to test autonomous flight technology.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 13.2% to $6.70 after surging around 10% on Friday.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) jumped 13.1% to $59.81 after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of its New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the treatment of a major depressive disorder.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) gained 13% to $10.95 after the company announced it launched NFTs on its live-streaming platforms.
  • Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) surged 12.4% to $23.10 as traders circulated April 3 Wccftech article titled 'The Rumor of a Potential Partnership Between Lucid Motors and Apple (AAPL) May Have Some Substance to It After All.'
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 12.2% to $1.3808. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, announced an investigator-initiated study to assess the perioperative use of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or chronic pain management.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 12.2% to $7.59.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 11.9% to $0.6378. Naked Brand Group shares gained around 5% on Friday after shareholders vote for approval of the proposed transaction to divest Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 11.5% to $3.78. Future FinTech Group, last week, inked a preliminary term sheet to acquire money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange Ltd for $0.82 million (€0.69 million).
  • BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) gained 11.1% to $9.16. The FDA has granted 501(k) clearance for BrainsWay’s Theta Burst three-minute protocol utilizing its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system for major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 10.6% to $1.57. AgeX Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a FY20 loss of $0.29 per share.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 9.1% to $1.7999. The company, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 8.9% to $3.92. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) gained 8.8% to $35.13 after the company announced that the FDA removed its Clinical Hold on Hemophilia B Gene therapy program.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 7.1% to $1.80.
  • Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SEAH) rose 6.9% to $10.45. Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion.
  • W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) gained 6.3% to $68.28. Standard Industries Holdings announced plans to acquire W. R. Grace for $70 per share in cash.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) fell 14.5% to $6.59. Fortuna Silver Mines and Roxgold entered into a merger agreement.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 13.3% to $3.875 after jumping 59% on Friday.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 12.6% to $1.8801. The company, last week, announced it entered a partnership with JD.com to "launch a self-operated online store for used car transactions through JD's platform."
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 9.1% to $10.19.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 8% to $2.3006 after surging over 27% on Friday.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) dropped 8% to $6.02 after reporting quarterly financial and operating results.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) fell 6.5% to $17.93 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 4.1% to $58.65 following Q1 results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACI + ACRX)

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Tesla Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021
Why There May Be Trouble Ahead For Albertsons
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com