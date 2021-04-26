NFL Teams With Clubhouse App For Pre-Draft Programming

The National Football League has become the first major sports entity to enter into an official content relationship with the social media app Clubhouse.

What Happened: Beginning Monday, the NFL is hosting series of rooms on Clubhouse focused on analyses of the 2021 NFL draft, including a pre-draft assessment of the prospective players and a fan-fueled mock draft. Conversations with alumni from the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide are also being scheduled.

The NFL room can be found on Clubhouse at joinclubhouse.com/club/nfl. The NFL draft is scheduled to take place from April 29 through May 1.

Why It Matters: The San Francisco-based Clubhouse launched in April 2020 as an app on the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS platform. The app, which now has about 2 million weekly users, enables individuals to host their own audio podcast shows. The app is free but access to Clubhouse events is by invitation only.

The platform has quickly become one of the most prominent platforms online, to the point that Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) sought to acquire Clubhouse in a $4 billion transaction. The popularity of Clubhouse has fueled Twitter and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) to create rival platforms using Clubhouse-style audio features on their platforms.

The arrival of the NFL on Clubhouse is the latest high-profile entity using the platform, joining the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) chieftain Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as participants in Clubhouse events.

Photo courtesy of NFL.