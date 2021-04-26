Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During Monday's morning trading, 363 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX).
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 31.8% to reach its new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $262.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2,308.04. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- Visa (NYSE:V) shares were up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.93 for a change of up 0.94%.
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) shares hit a yearly high of $391.92. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.49.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.35 on Monday morning, moving down 0.21%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.25. Shares traded up 1.13%.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.06 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit $115.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares set a new yearly high of $126.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $284.39 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares set a new 52-week high of $230.69 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 2.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.94 for a change of up 2.42%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.08. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $144.53. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares were up 1.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90 for a change of up 1.22%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.56.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $278.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.80.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.83.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares were up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.20.
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares hit $176.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $137.45. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit $488.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.16.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $126.22 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new yearly high of $53.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34 for a change of up 0.92%.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit $145.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares broke to $46.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $211.17 for a change of up 0.56%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $60.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a yearly high of $76.86. The stock traded up 7.41% on the session.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.25. Shares traded up 1.65%.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.36.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares hit $107.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.23%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.36. Shares traded down 0.13%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were up 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.51.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
- AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $136.01. Shares traded up 0.7%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit $118.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit $259.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.27 for a change of down 0.06%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $251.26. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.32.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $231.71. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $304.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.40.
- Canon (NYSE:CAJ) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.93.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $459.61. Shares traded down 0.02%.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $571.26 Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares were up 1.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.22.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.20 Monday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $356.19. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares set a new yearly high of $331.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.60 for a change of up 0.79%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a yearly high of $92.40. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $447.79.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.98. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.75 on Monday, moving up 0.97%.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $299.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares broke to $33.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
- Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares were up 1.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.66.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
- Steris (NYSE:STE) shares set a new yearly high of $215.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 1.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.45.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.27.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.72. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $111.00. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.85. Shares traded up 0.17%.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit $227.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $437.72.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.49 on Monday, moving down 0.06%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares were down 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $445.82 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.01.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $41.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.55. Shares traded up 1.3%.
- Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.84. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to $106.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares hit $82.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.92 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $206.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.90 on Monday, moving down 0.05%.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $690.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares were up 1.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.32 for a change of up 1.64%.
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.11. Shares traded up 0.47%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.35 for a change of up 0.21%.
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $338.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares hit a yearly high of $45.82. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.23.
- CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $47.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.52. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares hit $9.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $217.95 for a change of up 1.35%.
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.12 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.21 on Monday, moving up 0.37%.
- Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares were down 2.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $347.30 for a change of down 2.03%.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.88.
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.39.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $150.69. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.47 Monday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $156.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.82 Monday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.06 with a daily change of up 0.87%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.95%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
- The Western Union (NYSE:WU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares were up 1.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.87.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 31.8%.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares hit $32.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $349.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.19. Shares traded up 0.63%.
- VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.37 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $157.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were up 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit $901.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.39 for a change of up 0.51%.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $126.16. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.47 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Genpact (NYSE:G) shares broke to $45.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new yearly high of $163.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.16 on Monday, moving up 1.39%.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.18 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $95.81. Shares traded up 1.01%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares broke to $184.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.82. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Monday, moving up 2.5%.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.79 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $89.22. Shares traded down 0.6%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a yearly high of $86.50. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
- Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $24.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.74%.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.23 for a change of down 0.97%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.12. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a yearly high of $90.57. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.18 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.39 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares hit $219.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares broke to $30.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares were up 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.68 for a change of up 0.7%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.97. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.66 for a change of up 0.51%.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.87.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 4.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.58 for a change of up 4.12%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly high of $161.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.37. Shares traded up 0.86%.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.91 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.20. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- KT (NYSE:KT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares hit $52.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.69 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares broke to $94.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.55. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) shares set a new yearly high of $96.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.89 Monday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a yearly high of $29.11. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a yearly high of $44.16. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.55. The stock was up 6.14% for the day.
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.50. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.4%.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.20. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to $55.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares were up 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.53.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.06.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
- PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares hit $165.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.34%.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.99 on Monday morning, moving up 2.56%.
- Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.88 Monday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.60.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.16 on Monday, moving up 1.58%.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 0.29%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday, moving up 2.21%.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.71 Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $27.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.51 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.05. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.73%.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.87. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.27. Shares traded up 1.39%.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.67 with a daily change of up 2.76%.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares broke to $69.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.49.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.43. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $41.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.37.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.46. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.64.
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.64%.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares broke to $55.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.18 on Monday, moving up 2.01%.
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.31%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.24. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.26. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- SPX (NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares were up 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 1.01%.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares broke to $46.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.
- Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares were up 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.91.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
- Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares hit $42.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Monday morning, moving up 5.32%.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares hit $17.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.62 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.85. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.25.
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $44.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares broke to $18.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.48%.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.94 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.35. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.83 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.67. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Monday, moving up 0.75%.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a yearly high of $17.64. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.99. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares hit $45.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.79. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $68.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%.
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares were down 0.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.85.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.42 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.80. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.99 for a change of up 1.26%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.71 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.42.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.26. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares were up 2.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.26 for a change of up 2.8%.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares broke to $22.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.27%.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.75.
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.26.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.89. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were up 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.23. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.04.
- Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $24.68. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Monday morning, moving up 3.55%.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.20. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $8.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.02.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares broke to $2.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.39%.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit a yearly high of $111.44. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares broke to $30.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.80 on Monday, moving down 1.2%.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares hit $28.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.39. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.69.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.26 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.87. Shares traded up 1.65%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $14.79. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new yearly high of $13.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 3.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.76 for a change of up 3.87%.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.26. Shares traded up 0.07%.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.77. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) shares set a new yearly high of $88.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.33.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares were up 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.30 for a change of up 1.82%.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.40. Shares traded up 1.29%.
- Sports Entertainment (NYSE:SEAH) shares hit $10.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.37%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.93. The stock traded up 7.77% on the session.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares hit $28.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.51%.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit $46.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.48.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.00. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares hit a yearly high of $55.72. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.38. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit $14.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.16%.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.38. The stock traded down 1.76% on the session.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.29 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares set a new yearly high of $14.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares broke to $39.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
- Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.74. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.83%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.71. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.21 on Monday morning, moving up 2.93%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.84 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.79 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
- iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares broke to $26.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 2.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26.
- Compx International (AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.09. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.28.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.38 on Monday, moving up 4.38%.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were up 5.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.23.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.20. Shares traded up 1.56%.
- Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.99 on Monday, moving up 2.92%.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.18 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.28 on Monday, moving up 0.52%.
- inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.63.
- Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.17 with a daily change of up 2.1%.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 6.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.69.
