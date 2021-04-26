 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 10:07am   Comments
During Monday's morning trading, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

  • Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX).
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 11.65% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

  • Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) stock hit $9.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.75. Shares traded down 3.12%.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock drifted down 11.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.

 

