Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning trading, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:METX). Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 11.65% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) stock hit $9.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.

