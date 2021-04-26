 Skip to main content

Tesla Vehicles Not Banned On Highways Says Local Authorities in China

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Last week, an article from Electrek described Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles in Guangzhou, China being stopped on the highway and banned from travel due to safety concerns. Several Tesla owners posted videos showing multiple Tesla vehicles stopped on the road, which made it appear like they were targeted by authorities. 

 

广州不许特斯拉上高速！
社会主义的铁拳来了！ pic.twitter.com/S3iQJzzSdK

— 冷山时评 (@lengshanshipin) April 23, 2021

 

Electrek has now updated that article saying "the police denied targeting only Tesla vehicles." Tesmanian also reported "Local police, upon request, confirmed that Tesla vehicles were not prohibited from driving on the highway." 

The news came after concern when a protestor at the Shanghai Auto Show climbed on top of a Tesla Model 3 to bring awareness to the car's faulty brakes. Soon after, social media posts showed Tesla cars pulled over on the highway, and larger safety and regulatory concerns began swirling. These claims were also debunked by Tesla.

China Market Supervision News, as covered by Tesmanian, shared data from Tesla about the vehicle involved in the crash. The logs show the vehicle was traveling 73 mph, well over the posted limit in the area. The father of the protestor, who was involved in the crash, was "found guilty" by police, according to China Market Supervision News. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo: Tesla Model 3 courtesy of Tesla)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

