Amazon Rolls Out IP Accelerator For SMBs In Canada
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 6:56am   Comments
Amazon Rolls Out IP Accelerator For SMBs In Canada
  • Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNhas rolled out the Intellectual Property Accelerator (IP Accelerator) in Canada for convenient and cost-effective trademark procurement, brand protection, infringing goods tackling by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Amazon's stores and the broader marketplace.
  • IP Accelerator directly connected Canadian SMB owners with a curated network of local law firms charging lower, pre-negotiated rates on key services, offering SMBs access to expert legal and general IP advice.
  • The participating firms include Bereskin & Parr LLP, Brouillette Legal Inc., Chari Prenol Slaney & Turco, Clancy PC, JZC Intellectual Property Law, Kestenberg Siegal Lipkus LLP, Palmer IP, and Ridout & Maybee LLP.
  • IP Accelerator was rolled out in the U.S. in 2019 and has expanded to Europe, Japan, India, and Canada.
  • SMBs recompense their law firm for the work completed at lower, pre-negotiated rates.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.01% at 3,340.52 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

