Amazon Rolls Out IP Accelerator For SMBs In Canada
- Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has rolled out the Intellectual Property Accelerator (IP Accelerator) in Canada for convenient and cost-effective trademark procurement, brand protection, infringing goods tackling by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Amazon's stores and the broader marketplace.
- IP Accelerator directly connected Canadian SMB owners with a curated network of local law firms charging lower, pre-negotiated rates on key services, offering SMBs access to expert legal and general IP advice.
- The participating firms include Bereskin & Parr LLP, Brouillette Legal Inc., Chari Prenol Slaney & Turco, Clancy PC, JZC Intellectual Property Law, Kestenberg Siegal Lipkus LLP, Palmer IP, and Ridout & Maybee LLP.
- IP Accelerator was rolled out in the U.S. in 2019 and has expanded to Europe, Japan, India, and Canada.
- SMBs recompense their law firm for the work completed at lower, pre-negotiated rates.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.01% at 3,340.52 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Canada intellectual propertyNews Tech Media