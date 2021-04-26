Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on durable goods orders for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new orders rising 2% in March.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline slightly to 27.5 in April from March’s reading of 28.9.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
