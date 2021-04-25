'Captain America 4' Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know

One of the most well-known comic book characters and highest-grossing box office movie franchises looks to be getting a new film.

What Happened: 'Captain America' could be returning to the big screen soon, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that a fourth film is in the works.

The latest film for the franchise comes from Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which streams on Disney Plus.

The film is likely to feature the storyline of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Buckie, from the current streaming series.

Disney and Marvel remain tight-lipped and have not confirmed the movie.

The movie could be one of many from Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) under the Marvel brand in the future. The question will be if the movie hits the big screen and is seen in theaters or is launched on the streaming service from the media giant.

Why It’s Important: Captain America is one of the highest-grossing comic book franchises and a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2011, “Captain America: The First Avenger” grossed $176.7 million domestically and $370.6 million worldwide.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” grossed $259.8 million domestically and $714.4 million worldwide in 2014.

“Captain America: Civil War” grossed $408 million domestically and $1.15 billion worldwide. The movie released in 2016 is the 22nd highest-grossing movie of all time.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has been praised by critics and fans.

The show’s premiere on March 19 was the most watched Disney Plus original series premiere ever, according to the company, beating hit shows like “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian.”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was the top ranked streaming original series from March 22 to March 28, according to Nielsen data. The show was watched 628 million minutes in the time frame, ranking well ahead of “The Irregulars” in second place with 424 million minutes.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) dominates the Nielsen list with eight of the top original streaming shows, all 10 of the top 10 acquired shows and seven of the top 10 movies.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is the only show from Disney on the three lists with movies “Moana” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” ranking fifth and seventh for movies streamed in the respective time period.

