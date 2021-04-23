Apple Leads The Market Rebound. Here's Why.

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday, rebounding after dipping on Thursday amid capital gains tax hike concerns, and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.68% at $340.30.

(NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.68% at $340.30. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.26% at $339.42.

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.26% at $339.42. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 1.08% at $416.74.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strength was largely seen in tech and industrials: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) being among the DIA’s top gainers.

Apple shares were trading higher amid overall market strength, as well as in anticipation of next week's earnings report.

There were very few laggards in the DIA Friday, but Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), American Express Company (NYSE: AMX), and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) were among them.

Intel shares were trading lower after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. Shares were driven lower after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Elsewhere On The Street

A protest incident related to alleged brake failure in a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle in China is being seen as synonymous with that of Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s exploding batteries saga and could be a watershed moment for the rise of electric car maker’s Asian rivals… Read More

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two popular semiconductor stocks moving higher Friday. The companies are most likely moving up after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a drop in data center revenue… Read More

An anonymous donor made a generous donation to a Florida animal shelter on Saturday after receiving a windfall from her investment in the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE)... Read More