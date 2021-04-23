 Skip to main content

Alphabet's Wing In Pursuit FAA Relaxations For Drone Flight
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing Aviation LLC has sought permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for drone operation expansion for more efficient deliveries under centralized control, Bloomberg reports.
  • Wing accounted for several thousand direct-to-home and on-demand delivery services to residents in Christiansburg, Virginia, since 2019, as per Reuters. It seeks to expand and improvise on the operations to serve additional communities, including FAA exemptions.
  • Wing sought for centralized control of its drone flights to enable remote pilots to oversee operations without going to the aircraft’s operating area, the FAA said. Wing intended to launch drones from multiple locations within a functional area.
  • Wing recently made substantial investments to increase both the safety and capacity of the U.S.-based drone operations. The service has been accident-proof for over 17 months.
  • Wing planned required the FAA permission for its alternative aircraft version that had exuded reliability in commercial operations.
  • Wing also requested FAA to conduct operator line checks every year instead of every quarter.
  • New FAA rules were officially implemented from Wednesday, enabling small drones to fly over people and at night without government waivers.
  • Wing, including Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), are rooting on automated drone deliveries for common people.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.25% at 2,318.84 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs drones FAANews Tech Media

