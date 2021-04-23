Full Strike Set At Port Of Montreal

Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal plan to begin an indefinite general strike on Monday after their union issued a 72-hour notice to employers.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local (CUPE) 375 announced the move on Friday, less than two weeks after beginning a partial strike.

The union, which represents over 1,100 longshoremen, said the full strike came in response to the Maritime Employers Association changing its regular schedules.

Last week the longshoremen began a partial strike, refusing to work overtime and on weekends. It came in response to the MEA suspending guaranteed minimum pay.

The Port of Montreal, the second busiest in Canada, has already taken a hit from the dispute — posting an 11% drop in volumes in March.

The longshoremen went on strike for 11 days in 2020. It ended with an eight-month truce.

They have been without a contract since 2018. The union says it is seeking improvements in working conditions.

This is a developing story.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Related coverage