GreenBox Collaborates With Armanino To Procure SOC 2 Compliance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:08am   Comments
  • Financial technology company GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOXpartnered with independent accounting and business consulting firm Armanino to audit GreenBox for obtaining SOC 2 compliance.
  • GreenBox will work with Armanino throughout the technical audit to accomplish compliance and offer clients the necessary protections.
  • GreenBox will have the tools to monitor activity, recognize threats, and alert parties about any indications of security problems after becoming SOC 2 compliant, stated GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan.
  • Price action: GBOX shares traded higher by 1.6% at $10.14 on the last check Friday.

