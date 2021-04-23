GreenBox Collaborates With Armanino To Procure SOC 2 Compliance
- Financial technology company GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) partnered with independent accounting and business consulting firm Armanino to audit GreenBox for obtaining SOC 2 compliance.
- GreenBox will work with Armanino throughout the technical audit to accomplish compliance and offer clients the necessary protections.
- GreenBox will have the tools to monitor activity, recognize threats, and alert parties about any indications of security problems after becoming SOC 2 compliant, stated GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan.
- Price action: GBOX shares traded higher by 1.6% at $10.14 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.