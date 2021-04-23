 Skip to main content

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 5:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) shares jumped 50.9% to close at $24.14 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) shares surged 46.8% to settle at $24.96 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 42.9% to close at $9.29. The shares surged following positive clinical data announced by a partner of Ocugen and a bullish stance taken by Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah who has a Buy rating on the stock and a 12-month price target of $10.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares jumped 40.2% to close at $12.48 on Thursday after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) gained 34.6% to close at $15.78 after the company announced data from its exoString preclinical development program for the treatment of solid tumors was published in the Nature Research Publication.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) shares surged 26.6% to close at $50.50 on Thursday after the company raised its Q1 earnings guidance.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) gained 23.1% to settle at $12.27.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) climbed 22.7% to settle at $41.50 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 21.7% to close at $24.40.
  • Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) gained 21.5% to settle at $37.65 after the company priced its IPO at $31 per share.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares gained 17.9% to close at $24.15.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) surged 17.8% to settle at $7.16.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares rose 17.7% to close at $7.17 amid a USPTO abstract for 'GLYCAN THERAPEUTICS AND RELATED METHODS THEREOF' dated April 22nd, 2021.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 17.5% to close at $8.75.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 17.3% to settle at $3.46.
  • Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) jumped 15.2% to settle at $29.04 after the company announced that the U.S. government has granted the company a 10-year Governmentwide Acquisition Contract to provide KidneyIntelX early stage kidney disease bioprognostic testing services.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 15.1% to close at $34.79.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) rose 14.9% to close at $221.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued strong Q2 and FY21 guidance.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) gained 14.8% to close at $5.89.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 14.5% to settle at $3.55.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 14.4% to close at $11.77 after the company announced that it would collaborate with Travelcenters Of America on the installation of hydrogen fueling stations at two existing TA-Petro sites.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 12.1% to close at $7.49. Shineco, on April 14, entered into stock purchase agreements with investors.
  • Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares gained 10.9% to close at $18.99. Capitala Finance is expected to report its Q1 financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares rose 10.6% to close at $0.9230 after surging around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 8.7% to close at $22.37. Rekor Systems recently issued Q1 preliminary sales above analyst estimates.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) rose 8.2% to settle at $35.31.
  • Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 6.6% to close at $37.85. Kraton's BiaXam was granted Section 18 emergency exemption by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for specific applications in Georgia, Utah, and Minnesota.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) gained 5.8% to close at $1.09. The company’s Executive Chairman Robert Pons reported purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.04 per share in Form 4 Filing on Wednesday. SeaChange, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) gained 4.2% to settle at $31.36 following upbeat quarterly results.

Losers

  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares tumbled 18.9% to close at $9.51 on Thursday after the company priced its public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock at a price of $9.50 per share for raising gross proceeds of about $85.5 million.
  • Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) fell 13.1% to settle at $12.36.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 11.9% to settle at $110.13 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $10.44.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 11.7% to close at $36.49 amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares declined 11.2% to settle at $7.15.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 11.1% to close at $31.06 amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin.
  • SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) fell 11% to close at $56.08 following Q1 results. Morgan Stanley maintained SEI Investments with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $75 to $74.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 11% to settle at $4.45.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 10.8% to close at $8.29.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 9.3% to close at $26.90.
  • Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) fell 9% to close at $13.78 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $15 to $10.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) fell 8.1% to close at $22.99. Spruce Point issued press release highlighting Strong Sell rating on Danimer Scientific.
  • Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares slipped 6% to close at $60.93 following Q1 earnings.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 5% to close at $5.70 after the company priced its 8 million share common stock offering at $5 per share.

