Apple Says It Has No Plans To Merge The iPad And Mac

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has reiterated it has no plans to merge the iPad and the Mac anytime soon, despite the inclusion of its in-house M1 chip in the latest iPad Pro models.

What Happened: Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak and hardware chief John Ternus told The Independent in an interview that Apple has no plans to merge the two product lines.

Instead, the Apple executives claimed that the addition of the Mac-focused chip in the new iPad Pro models is part of the Cupertino-based company's continual goal to make each product the best in their respective categories.

Apple plans to keep making both products better and not going to “get all caught up” in theories around merging the products, Ternus said, according to The Independent.

See Also: Apple Analysts Recap 'Spring Loaded': Why Podcast Subscriptions Are 'Significant,' AirTags A 'Sleeper Hit,' iPad Pro Blurs Line Between Mac, iPad

Why It Matters: Apple on Tuesday unveiled refreshed 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, with few external changes, but equipped with its proprietary M1 Mac chip. The tech giant also introduced a 24-inch iMac powered by the M1 chip.

The new tablets use the same chip as Apple’s newest computers, raising speculation the iPad and Mac could be merged in the future. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display and offers a 2-terabyte configuration. It also has a Thunderbolt port capable of USB-4, just as in the latest Macs.

Apple is continuing to focus on self-reliance for device components and shift away from using chips made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Apple launched the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with M1 chips last year.

Apple has also refreshed the iPad line amid strong demand for the tablets as people continue to work and study from home due to the pandemic. The tech giant reported iPad sales of $8.44 billion in its most recent holiday quarter, up 41% from the prior-year period.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $131.94.

Read Next: Apple, Google Face Antitrust Charges At Senate Hearing: WSJ