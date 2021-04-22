11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Skechers (NYSE: SKX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 guidance. The company also reported Q1 daily active users of 280 million, up 22% year over year.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received 510(k) clearance by the FDA for patient-specific instrumentation developed by the Company under its License Agreement and Development Agreement with Howmedica Osteonics.
Losers
- Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a follow-on offering and issued Q1 sales guidance.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
