NexTech AR: Human Holograms Are The Future Of Augmented Reality

A future filled with flashy human holograms, virtual billboards, and futuristic heads-up displays on every device may not be just fun thoughts about science fiction. A little over a year ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that AR would “pervade your life”. Now augmented reality as a powerfully viable economic and business technology has arrived, and there’s no going back.

First off, what exactly is augmented reality (AR)? Augmented reality is the general description for an interactive experience of the real world with additional objects, effects, and sensory inputs that are generated through 3D interactive overlays. AR is sometimes confused with virtual reality (VR), which is the creation and immersion of an entire virtual environment around the user while wearing a VR headset like Oculus, AR instead adds 3D objects and experiences to the actual environment the user is in already all on the viewers smartphone. While an Oculus Rift is VR, Pokémon Go or SNAP filters are AR which is available to everyone with a smartphone and with WebAR no app download is required.

Meet NexTech AR Solutions

3D Advertising, Augmented Reality, eCommerce, and Virtual Events Revenue Driving Transformational Growth for Company

A company at the front lines of the augmented reality industry and growing rapidly is NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech is an industry leader in the AR realm, and they’ve made some truly remarkable leaps in technology giving them a first-mover advantage. As a diversified technology company they offer AR for ecommerce, virtual events, advertising, and education, NexTech has experienced explosive growth by offering a wide variety of AR solutions to some of the largest companies and organizations in the world.

Benzinga’s own Director of Digital Growth, Michael Murray, recently had the chance to sit down and chat with NexTech AR Solutions’ CEO & Founder Evan Gappelberg about a variety of topics related to AR and NexTech. Some highlights include:

NexTech’s massive growth since 2018, with Q4, 2020 revenue of $7million and $3.5 million in gross profit clocking in at more than all of 2019 $6million in revenue, plus 8 consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth.

Working with more and more blue chip companies like Dell, Johnson and Johnson, Viacom and Amazon.

Using AR to creatively disrupt a wide variety of industries: ecommerce, events, advertising and edTech.

Selling technological products and services that are in high growth and extremely high demand.

The future and continued growth of NexTech and its ecommerce product offerings include a holographic “Genie In A Bottle” which triggers a human hologram off any products that will be able to dynamically analyze and describe real objects and items to you.

AR Could Change The World

Imagine you want to buy a new pair of glasses, why not virtually try on a large variety of styles to see which one you like most from the comfort of your couch? Or say you’ll be presenting at a conference but can’t make it in person, you can be a human hologram like in a sci-fi movie and wow the crowd.

These kinds of technologies aren’t just vaporware anymore - NexTech has already hosted several hundred real-life human hologram-enabled events in the past six months, will these be the new way to go to a concert, comedy show, and conference?

The future of digital and augmented experiences is already here, and Gappelberg is already using the technology to speak to NexTech’s 300+ employees, he casually comments; “maybe next time I’ll give a presentation as a live AR hologram in everybody’s living room.”

New Key Revenue Drivers for 2021:

Its 3D-Advertising network being led by Former President of MSFT online Hareesh Achi, who ran a $10billion business for MSFT is expected to be one of the key new revenue drivers for the company in 2021. The ad network is currently fully operational and is expected to be integrated and driving revenue with the company's two events platforms. Using the company’s 3D/AR ads resulted in a 300% increase in sales conversions, a 32% increase in click-through-rate (CTR) and a 23% lower cost per click than traditional 2D ads.