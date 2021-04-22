Bosch Expresses Chip Crisis Concerns Despite Growth Forecast: Reuters
- German engineering and technology company, Robert Bosch GmbH, estimated a 6% sales growth and 3% in operating margin growth for 2021 after reporting a 17% jump in first-quarter sales subject to the intensity of the global semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
- The company did not expect any improvement in the near term. It prioritized the resolution of the impending issue followed by precautionary measures for future crises.
- The production at Bosch's new Dresden plant will commence three months in advance from Sep. However, it was unable to resolve the chip supply bottleneck as specialized companies manufactured them.
- The chip crisis has impacted the integrated circuits, automotive microcontrollers, and application-specific integrated circuits, Bosch said in March.
- The pandemic-induced demand spike for consumer electronics industry chips fueled the auto chip crisis. Automakers have become increasingly dependent on chips for everything ranging from computer management of engines to driver-assistance features.
- Recently luxury carmaker Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) announced a reduction in the working hours for up to 18,500 employees and temporary production suspension at two German plants due to the chip crisis.
