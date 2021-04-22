 Skip to main content

Facebook To Modify News Feed Based On User Feedback: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is working to arrange user News Feed based on user’s direct feedback reflecting their preference, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook’s News Feed includes posts from friends and businesses. It is the first thing that users log in via a mobile app or the website.
  • Mark Zuckerberg-led company ran global tests for more specific user feedback regarding their preference, Facebook said in a blog post.
  • Facebook will also focus on the posts with multiple angry reactions and seek user opinions regarding content that is not preferred.
  • Users have asked for more control over their feed, lesser political and more encouraging content, based on Facebook’s former disclosure.
  • Last month Facebook launched new feed control features to tackle inappropriate content.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.19% at $302.05 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

