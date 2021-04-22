 Skip to main content

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) shares jumped 28.6% to $51.29 after the company raised its Q1 earnings guidance.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) gained 19.6% to $1.2317. The company’s Executive Chairman Robert Pons reported purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.04 per share in Form 4 Filing on Wednesday. SeaChange, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) gained 18.8% to $29.96 after the company announced that the U.S. government has granted the company a 10-year Governmentwide Acquisition Contract to provide KidneyIntelX early stage kidney disease bioprognostic testing services.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) surged 18.3% to $23.73.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) rose 16.5% to $39.42 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) gained 16.1% to $223.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued strong Q2 and FY21 guidance.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) surged 16.1% to $10.34 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) surged 15.2% to $34.81.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) shares jumped 14.7% to $12.58.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) gained 13.6% to $37.06.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares climbed 13.4% to $23.24.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 11.6% to $22.97. Rekor Systems recently issued Q1 preliminary sales above analyst estimates.
  • Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares surged 11% to $19.00. Capitala Finance is expected to report its Q1 financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021.
  • Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) gained 10.9% to $39.38. Kraton's BiaXam was granted Section 18 emergency exemption by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for specific applications in Georgia, Utah, and Minnesota.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) jumped 10.7% to $24.98.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 9.1% to $11.23 after the company announced that it would collaborate with Travelcenters Of America on the installation of hydrogen fueling stations at two existing TA-Petro sites.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) gained 7.2% to $2.09 after the company announced that it acquired $16 million in non-fungible tokens depicting the 1957 Sputnik Satellite Launch.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares rose 6.3% to $0.8869 after surging around 10% on Wednesday.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) gained 5.1% to $31.64 following upbeat quarterly results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares dipped 18.7% to $9.53 after the company priced its public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock at a price of $9.50 per share for raising gross proceeds of about $85.5 million.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 13.3% to $108.34 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) dipped 10.4% to $22.39. Spruce Point issued press release highlighting Strong Sell rating on Danimer Scientific.
  • Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) fell 9.7% to $13.68 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $15 to $10.
  • SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) dropped 9.3% to $57.17 following Q1 results. Morgan Stanley maintained SEI Investments with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $75 to $74.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares declined 9% to $27.00.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares tumbled 7.6% to $6.18. Shineco, on April 14, entered into stock purchase agreements with investors.
  • Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) dropped 7.5% to $13.14.
  • Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares dropped 5.6% to $61.19 following Q1 earnings.
  • NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares declined 4.5% to $36.14 after reporting quarterly results. Raymond James maintained Netgear with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $50 to $48.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 4% to $5.76 after the company priced its 8 million share common stock offering at $5 per share.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

