48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares surged 44.5% to close at $22.58 on Wednesday after The Middleby Corporation announced plans to acquire the company.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) jumped 33.6% to settle at $16.76.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 31.5% to close at $6.68. Shineco, on April 14, entered into stock purchase agreements with investors.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) gained 27.4% to settle at $9.72. GreenBox POS recently announced the appointment of public accounting veteran Ben Chung as its new CFO and fraud and risk management veteran Bryan Rowland as Head of Risk Management.
- Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) rose 26.9% to close at $14.22 after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) gained 26.7% to settle at $17.74 after the company priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 26.3% to close at $45.14. JP Morgan recently disclosed a 7.9% passive stake in PLBY Group.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 26.2% to settle at $13.34.
- UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ: PATH) surged 23.2% to close at $69.00 as the company priced its IPO at $56 per share.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) shares jumped 22.2% to close at $11.66.
- Genius Sports Limited (NASDAQ: GENI) gained 22% to close at $19.78.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) surged 21.2% to settle at $9.26.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) jumped 20.3% to settle at $12.49.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) gained 18.6% to close at $15.63.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) gained 18.3% to settle at $4.40. The company, last month, reported Q4 results.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 18.2% to close at $13.03 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29 per share.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) rose 18% to settle at $8.05.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 17.8% to close at $6.50. Ocugen said its co-development partner Bharat Biotech announced positive results from the second interim analysis of the Phase 3 study of Covaxin, a whole virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 17.2% to settle at $15.15 in sympathy with the broader market as stocks across sectors rebound following recent selloffs.
- GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) gained 16.8% to settle at $9.05.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) surged 16.4% to close at $4.55. The company recently announced FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV tramadol and has not provided a decision.
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) gained 15.6% to close at $8.75.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) surged 15.6% to settle at $3.19.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) climbed 15.2% to close at $1.44.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) gained 14.6% to settle at $12.89.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) rose 14.5% to close at $3.23. The company, last week, released Q1 results.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) rose 13.4% to close at $43.00. Acme United recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) gained 13.3% to settle at $28.36. The company recently announced the FDA advisory committee panel voted 12 to 5 that the benefits of the OCS Heart System outweigh the risks.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 12.1% to close at $14.59 after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 11.2% to close at $3.59. Support.com recently announced the purchase of a Bitcoin mining company.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 10.8% to settle at $4.60. Hearing Motley Fool named the stock a 'must buy.'
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares jumped 9.9% to settle at $891.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 8.5% to close at $34.87 following Q1 earnings.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 8.4% to close at $5.80. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) rose 6.3% to close at $95.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong guidance.
Losers
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares dipped 21.4% to close at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s shares jumped over 50% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares fell 20% to settle at $4.04 after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 11.9% to close at $1.71. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose neck Chauvin kneeled on for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May despite Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe!”
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 10.2% to close at $22.50. The company recently announced the launch of its consumer platform, Gogawi, in Japan.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) fell 9.9% to settle at $2.81. Troika Media shares dipped around 25% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) dipped 9.6% to close at $12.30. Multiple firms recently initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 9.1% to settle at $8.90.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) dropped 8.8% to close at $7.88.
- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) fell 8.5% to close at $118.35 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) shares dropped 8.4% to settle at $19.55 on Wednesday.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 8.3% to close at $2.20.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) dropped 7.4% to settle at $508.90. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company said it finished the quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million..
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) shares fell 6.2% to close at $19.22 after the company priced its 2,647,059 share common stock offering at $17 per share.
