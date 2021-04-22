KnowBe4 Raises $144M From IPO At $16 Per Share
- Security awareness platform provider KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ: KNBE) has priced 9.5 million shares at $16 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
- The IPO included 0.5 million shares from selling shareholders. KnoeBe4 has raised gross offering proceeds of $144 million.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.4 million.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KNBE" from today.
- Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and KKR Capital Markets, LLC are the lead bookrunners for the offering.
