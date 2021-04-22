 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Only Sell Solar Panels And Roofs Bundled With Powerwall From Next Week
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2021 2:03am   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Only Sell Solar Panels And Roofs Bundled With Powerwall From Next Week

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the company’s solar panels and solar roof will now be sold as an integrated product with Tesla Powerwall battery.

What Happened: The entrepreneur explained the working of the solar rig on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that Powerwall 2’s peak and steady power capability “is better than advertised.”

“Now that we have lots of operational data, Tesla can unlock higher capabilities for free via software update next month,” said Musk. 

As per the Tesla CEO, contingent on the date of the production of power, the increase in power may be higher than 50% at an ambient temperature of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). 

The announcement evoked mixed responses from the followers of Musk on Twitter. 

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Ark Investment Management Director of Research Brett Winton suggested coupling a cryptocurrency miner with Tesla’s solar equipment to generate funds prior to interconnect approval on Twitter.

According to Winton, the costs involved would be $17,000 for the solar system and $20,000 for the miner.

Musk in response had said that utility permission was not required for storing electricity in the company’s battery.

Last month,  it was reported that Tesla may be testing a new brown-colored variety of its solar tiles, according to a social media post that features aerial photography. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.5% higher at $744.12 on Wednesday and fell 0.47% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Why Tesla Is Facing Legal Action Threats From Solar-Roof Customers

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla EV Catches Fire In China, Resulting In One Death: Report
Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Debutant Uipath, Trims Tesla
Toyota Looks To Rival Tesla With The New BZ4X EV
Why Tesla Stock Token's Marketing Could Lend Binance In Regulatory Trouble
Tesla Prepares For Launch In India With New Hires, Corporate Office And Showroom
Binance-Backed DeFi Project Raises $10M At $1B Valuation From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Renewable energy solar energy Tesla PowerwallNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com