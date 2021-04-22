 Skip to main content

Twitter Unveils 'Professional Profiles' — An Attempt To Rival LinkedIn?

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 1:20am   Comments
Twitter Unveils 'Professional Profiles' — An Attempt To Rival LinkedIn?

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Wednesday announced it is testing a new feature called Professional Profiles.

What Happened: The social media company said Professional Profiles will allow users who use the app for their work to be able to display specific information about their business directly on their profile. It said the feature is aimed at businesses, non-profits, publishers, and creators.

The San Francisco-based company said it is currently testing out the feature with a small pool of businesses in the United States and will give more accounts access to Professional Profiles in the coming months. 

The company didn't reveal further details but the move could be an attempt to get more professionals to use the social media website for work purposes and could rival Microsoft Corp-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) professional website LinkedIn.

See Also: Clubhouse Said To Get $4B Valuation In Latest Funding As Rivals Inch Closer

Why It Matters: Twitter has been trying to expand its social media offerings as the race to get more users and retain them picks up. The company held unsuccessful buyout talks to acquire social-audio startup Clubhouse and is now testing out a similar feature on its own — named Spaces.

See Also: Facebook Soundbites Will Expand Audio Components Within Platform

Not just Twitter, the social media scene is currently abuzz with cross-experiments with the likes of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) and Reddit are all looking to capitalize on the success of the audio social media trend. 

Facebook and Instagram have already introduced the business profile options as a feature for their apps. 

Price Action: Shares of Twitter closed 2.48% higher at $67.33 on Wednesday, and shares of Microsoft closed 0.9% higher at $260.58.

See Also: Reddit Joins The Audio Social Media Fray With Its Own Clubhouse-Like Service: What You Should Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: LinkedIn social media

