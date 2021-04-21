 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2021 5:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 net sales guidance. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares are trading higher after the company announced receipt of a regulatory milestone payment of $10 million for the FDA approval of AZSTARYS in accordance with the recently amended definitive collaboration and license agreement with Commave Therapeutics.

Losers

  • Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering, No terms were disclosed.

