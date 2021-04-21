PTC Extends SaaS Offerings With Two New Products
- Software and services company, PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC), has said it is expanding its Software as a Service (SaaS) abilities with the Vuforia Expert Capture and Creo Generative Design Extension (GDX) offerings to the existing Onshape offering on the PTC Atlas SaaS platform.
- PTC will provide Vuforia users with a strong set of abilities required to scale deployments in the enterprise that would have taken years to deliver without Atlas, PTC EVP Mike Campbell said.
- The seamless integration between GDX on Atlas and the Creo CAD environment offered PTC customers unmatched access to the elastic compute resources needed for AI-driven generative design, PTC VP Brian Thompson said.
- Price action: PTC shares traded higher by 0.2% at $142.47 on the last check Wednesday.
