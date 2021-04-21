 Skip to main content

IBM Stock Is Trading Higher On Rolling Out New Watson Abilities For Reliable AI Building
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMannounced new abilities for IBM Watson aimed to help businesses build reliable AI (artificial intelligence).
  • The capabilities extended Watson tools intended to help enterprises govern and clarify AI-led decisions, raise insight accuracy, alleviate risks, and accomplish their privacy and compliance requirements.
  • IBM OpenPages with Watson included a new Data Privacy Management module to help businesses meet evolving data privacy challenges.
  • IBM Planning Analytics with Watson will consist of a new statistical details page to provide transparent and simplified facts about the generation of forecasting prediction.
  • IBM Watson Studio included a new federated learning capability as a tech preview to help businesses apply machine learning techniques.
  • IBM Watson Studio included Time Series capabilities in beta to tackle the challenges of automating, analyzing, and forecasting time series data commonly observed in finance, manufacturing, and retail industries.
  • Price action: IBM shares traded higher by 2.8% at $142.02 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsNews Tech Media

