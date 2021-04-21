 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Top News

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares led the decliners within the S&P 500 after the company reported first-quarter results Tuesday night, which included lower-than-expected subscriber growth.
  • Bank Of Canada held the overnight interest rate at 0.25%.
  • U.S. EIA crude oil inventories increased from negative 5.88M in the prior period to negative 2.97M for the week ending April 16.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.53% to near 4,148.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.52% to near 6,895.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.03% to near 28,508.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.57%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 1.09% to near $61.99/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.96% to near $1,794/oz.
  • Silver up 2.32% to near $26.47/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) up 1.32% over the last 24 hours to near $56,187.

