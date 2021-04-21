33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares jumped 34.8% to $21.06 after The Middleby Corporation announced plans to acquire the company.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) gained 24% to $47.01. Acme United recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) climbed 21.7% to $9.26. GreenBox POS recently announced the appointment of public accounting veteran Ben Chung as its new CFO and fraud and risk management veteran Bryan Rowland as Head of Risk Management.
- Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) gained 19.5% to $13.40 after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) shares climbed 17.8% to $11.24.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 15.6% to $7.89.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) jumped 15.3% to $4.2882. The company, last month, reported Q4 results.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) surged 15% to $15.18.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) rose 14.5% to $14.37.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) rose 14.5% to $6.13. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 13.3% to $4.70. Hearing Motley Fool named the stock a 'must buy.'
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) rose 13.2% to $3.1934. The company, last week, released Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 13.2% to $11.77.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 13% to $36.31 following Q1 earnings.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) jumped 12.2% to $28.08. The company recently announced the FDA advisory committee panel voted 12 to 5 that the benefits of the OCS Heart System outweigh the risks.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 12.2% to $3.6250. Support.com recently announced the purchase of a Bitcoin mining company.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) gained 12% to $1.3998.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 9.1% to $14.20 after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 9% to $1.33.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares climbed 6.9% to $866.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) rose 6.7% to $2.3262 after adding around 8% on Tuesday. The company, last week, announced a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) shares rose 6.5% to $32.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) rose 4.4% to $93.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong guidance.
Losers
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) tumbled 27.7% to $4.3599. The company’s shares jumped over 50% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares dropped 23.4% to $3.87 after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 12.4% to $1.7020. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose neck Chauvin kneeled on for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May despite Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe!”
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) dipped 10.4% to $2.1501.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) fell 9.6% to $2.8205. Troika Media shares dipped around 25% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) fell 8.1% to $7.95.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 7.6% to $23.15. The company recently announced the launch of its consumer platform, Gogawi, in Japan.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) dropped 7.4% to $508.92. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company said it finished the quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million..
- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) fell 6.4% to $121.07 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) shares fell 6.1% to $19.24 after the company priced its 2,647,059 share common stock offering at $17 per share.
