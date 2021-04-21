 Skip to main content

Boxlight Stock Is Trading Higher On Extending New York State Office Audio Visual Equipment And Accessories Agreement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) has announced a two-year extension of the Audio Visual Equipment and Accessories agreement with the New York State Office of General Service.
  • The NYS Office of General Services (OGS) aimed to provide the New York citizens with “innovative solutions, integrated services, and best value, in support of cost-effective operations and responsible stewardship.”
  • Boxlight’s product offerings were futureproofing its classrooms with STEM/STEAM products and materials, with Professional Development and training support, Boxlight VP Michele Gill Conte said.
  • Price action: BOXL shares traded higher by 6.3% at $1.94 on the last check Wednesday.

