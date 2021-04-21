 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook To Roll Out Additional Instagram Features To Tackle Inappropriate Direct Messages
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Facebook To Roll Out Additional Instagram Features To Tackle Inappropriate Direct Messages
  • Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) photo-sharing app, Instagram, will soon allow users to hide direct message requests containing inappropriate words, phrases, or emojis, Bloomberg reports.
  • Every direct message request from a preset list will be filtered into a separately hidden request folder. The users will be able to report, delete or open messages from the folder, Reuters reports.
  • The users will also have the option to block any new accounts from an already blocked account. The feature will be only applicable to direct message requests.
  • The filter can be activated on Instagram in privacy settings and be customized to include words, phrases, and emojis that the users wished to exclude from their message requests.
  • Every user will be able to block people from contacting them on Instagram altogether.
  • The feature will be globally available in the next few weeks.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.75% at $300.39 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Nic Chahine Recommends Playing A Different FAANG Stock Going Into Netflix Earnings
Daily Mail Owner Sues Google For Antitrust Practices Over Down Ranking UK Royal Family Coverage: WSJ
Reddit Joins The Audio Social Media Fray With Its Own Clubhouse-Like Service: What You Should Know
2 Tech Stocks For 2021, According To Dan Niles
SXSW Stake Sold to P-MRC, Publisher of Rolling Stone and Vibe
Facebook Soundbites Will Expand Audio Components Within Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs InstagramNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com