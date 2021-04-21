Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 140 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

(NASDAQ:CNNB). Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 35.38% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $401.48. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE:ACN) stock made a new 52-week high of $290.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.13.

(NYSE:MDT) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.13. Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $291.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $291.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares hit a yearly high of $225.87. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.

(NYSE:UNP) shares hit a yearly high of $225.87. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new yearly high of $95.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:PM) shares set a new yearly high of $95.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session. IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $140.97. Shares traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:IBM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $140.97. Shares traded up 1.43%. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $867.45 on Wednesday, moving up 6.43%.

(NASDAQ:ISRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $867.45 on Wednesday, moving up 6.43%. CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

(NYSE:CVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares broke to $261.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:SYK) shares broke to $261.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $382.71.

(NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $382.71. Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.63. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

(NYSE:CI) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.63. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $194.46 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $194.46 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $184.68. Shares traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:CCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $184.68. Shares traded up 0.08%. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares set a new yearly high of $102.69 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSX) shares set a new yearly high of $102.69 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $281.48. Shares traded up 2.8%.

(NYSE:NSC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $281.48. Shares traded up 2.8%. Southern (NYSE:SO) shares were down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.40 for a change of down 0.44%.

(NYSE:SO) shares were down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.40 for a change of down 0.44%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $326.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $326.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.34 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.

(NYSE:WM) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.34 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:MNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.42%. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares set a new yearly high of $36.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KDP) shares set a new yearly high of $36.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares set a new yearly high of $105.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:INFO) shares set a new yearly high of $105.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.

(NYSE:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.10.

(NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.10. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.35.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NYSE:ZBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $143.76 with a daily change of up 1.33%.

(NYSE:IFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $143.76 with a daily change of up 1.33%. Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.

(NYSE:RSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.46%.

(NYSE:PEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.46%. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.87. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.87. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,295.37 for a change of up 1.34%.

(NYSE:MTD) shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,295.37 for a change of up 1.34%. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE:ARE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%. Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.42.

(NYSE:O) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.42. Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit $56.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

(NYSE:CCEP) shares hit $56.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $323.89 with a daily change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE:WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $323.89 with a daily change of up 1.12%. Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.45.

(NYSE:DOV) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.45. Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.82 on Wednesday, moving up 1.27%.

(NYSE:FTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.82 on Wednesday, moving up 1.27%. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $439.88. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

(NYSE:TFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $439.88. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $403.99.

(NYSE:COO) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $403.99. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.12 for a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.12 for a change of up 0.18%. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $161.39.

(NYSE:BR) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $161.39. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares set a new yearly high of $34.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:PEAK) shares set a new yearly high of $34.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit $155.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:MAA) shares hit $155.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.10.

(NASDAQ:CINF) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.10. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $120.85. Shares traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE:GPC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $120.85. Shares traded up 1.07%. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.99. Shares traded down 0.33%.

(NYSE:DRE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.99. Shares traded down 0.33%. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares broke to $224.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:IEX) shares broke to $224.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $193.88 with a daily change of up 0.81%.

(NYSE:IT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $193.88 with a daily change of up 0.81%. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.26 with a daily change of down 0.03%.

(NYSE:VICI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.26 with a daily change of down 0.03%. WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $81.77. Shares traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE:WRB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $81.77. Shares traded up 1.17%. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.21 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.21 with a daily change of up 1.01%. Loews (NYSE:L) shares broke to $54.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:L) shares broke to $54.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares hit $46.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.

(NYSE:UDR) shares hit $46.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%. RH (NYSE:RH) stock made a new 52-week high of $657.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

(NYSE:RH) stock made a new 52-week high of $657.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.

(NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $339.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%.

(NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $339.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%. Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares broke to $147.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.

(NYSE:UHS) shares broke to $147.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.44. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.44. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.29 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:LEVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.29 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:GLPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.75%. Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.03. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NYSE:RE) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.03. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.77. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.77. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares set a new yearly high of $61.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:REG) shares set a new yearly high of $61.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.74. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE:AFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.74. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new yearly high of $151.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

(NYSE:ATR) shares set a new yearly high of $151.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares broke to $176.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.

(NASDAQ:MIDD) shares broke to $176.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%. VEREIT (NYSE:VER) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.59. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:VER) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.59. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $211.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UTHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $211.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit $155.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE:AIZ) shares hit $155.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $225.15.

(NASDAQ:CASY) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $225.15. National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.13. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:NNN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.13. Shares traded up 0.47%. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day. Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new yearly high of $49.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE:SEE) shares set a new yearly high of $49.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.15.

(NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.15. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

(NYSE:AXTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.10. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.10. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $23.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares hit $23.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

(NYSE:GMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%. First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.35. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NYSE:FR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.35. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.

(NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a yearly high of $157.18. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NYSE:EGP) shares hit a yearly high of $157.18. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ:IART) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.17%. Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares were up 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.62.

(NASDAQ:FOXF) shares were up 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.62. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.95%.

(NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.95%. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.93. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:STAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.93. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares set a new yearly high of $45.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

(NYSE:SRC) shares set a new yearly high of $45.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares broke to $149.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.96%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) shares broke to $149.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.96%. Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.58. Shares traded down 2.06%.

(NYSE:RYN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.58. Shares traded down 2.06%. Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new yearly high of $99.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.

(NYSE:AWI) shares set a new yearly high of $99.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session. Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.78%.

(NYSE:POR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.78%. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares hit a yearly high of $165.25. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:PSB) shares hit a yearly high of $165.25. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%.

(NYSE:PSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%. New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares broke to $42.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:NJR) shares broke to $42.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares set a new yearly high of $43.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.

(NYSE:HGV) shares set a new yearly high of $43.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.76% on the session. NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:NWE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.44.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.44. Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.38%.

(NYSE:WBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.38%. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares hit $25.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.

(NYSE:EPRT) shares hit $25.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.55. Shares traded up 0.97%.

(NYSE:MAIN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.55. Shares traded up 0.97%. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares set a new yearly high of $75.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MGEE) shares set a new yearly high of $75.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.64%.

(NASDAQ:AXNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.64%. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.84% for the day.

(NYSE:FSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.84% for the day. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.85. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:CPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.85. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.96.

(NYSE:USNA) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.96. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.71 on Wednesday, moving up 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:CRVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.71 on Wednesday, moving up 1.94%. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.69. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.69. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.96 for a change of up 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:HHR) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.96 for a change of up 0.3%. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit $8.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.34%.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit $8.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.34%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.10. Shares traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:NXRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.10. Shares traded up 0.06%. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.19. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

(NYSE:RNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.19. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:UMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.09.

(NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.09. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE:PDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares were up 0.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.35.

(NYSE:KNOP) shares were up 0.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.35. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares set a new yearly high of $15.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:GHY) shares set a new yearly high of $15.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.51. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:BGB) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.51. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.24% on the session. CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CRAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.67 with a daily change of up 7.75%.

(NYSE:GNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.67 with a daily change of up 7.75%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.48%.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.48%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares broke to $14.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:GAIN) shares broke to $14.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 14.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 14.01% for the day. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.37%.

(NYSE:RRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.37%. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.85%.

(NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.85%. Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:STRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

(NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares broke to $12.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.31%.

(NASDAQ:CPLP) shares broke to $12.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.31%. Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.09. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

(NYSE:HGLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.09. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Acme United (AMEX:ACU) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.84% for the day.

(AMEX:ACU) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.84% for the day. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.43 this morning. The stock was up 15.45% on the session.

(AMEX:WLMS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.43 this morning. The stock was up 15.45% on the session. Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares broke to $16.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:PBHC) shares broke to $16.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat). Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Wednesday, moving up 2.93%.

(NASDAQ:VBFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Wednesday, moving up 2.93%. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.60.

