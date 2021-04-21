 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 140 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB).
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 35.38% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $401.48. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock made a new 52-week high of $290.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.13.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $291.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares hit a yearly high of $225.87. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new yearly high of $95.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $140.97. Shares traded up 1.43%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $867.45 on Wednesday, moving up 6.43%.
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares broke to $261.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $382.71.
  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.63. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $194.46 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $184.68. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares set a new yearly high of $102.69 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $281.48. Shares traded up 2.8%.
  • Southern (NYSE:SO) shares were down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.40 for a change of down 0.44%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $326.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.34 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.42%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares set a new yearly high of $36.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares set a new yearly high of $105.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.10.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.35.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $143.76 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.46%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.87. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,295.37 for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.42.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit $56.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $323.89 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.45.
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.82 on Wednesday, moving up 1.27%.
  • Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $439.88. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $403.99.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.12 for a change of up 0.18%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $161.39.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares set a new yearly high of $34.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit $155.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.10.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $120.85. Shares traded up 1.07%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.99. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares broke to $224.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $193.88 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.26 with a daily change of down 0.03%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $81.77. Shares traded up 1.17%.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.21 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares broke to $54.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares hit $46.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock made a new 52-week high of $657.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $339.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares broke to $147.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.44. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.29 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.03. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.77. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares set a new yearly high of $61.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.74. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new yearly high of $151.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares broke to $176.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.59. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $211.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit $155.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $225.15.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.13. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new yearly high of $49.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.15.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.10. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $23.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.35. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a yearly high of $157.18. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares were up 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.62.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.95%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.93. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares set a new yearly high of $45.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares broke to $149.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.96%.
  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.58. Shares traded down 2.06%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new yearly high of $99.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.78%.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares hit a yearly high of $165.25. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares broke to $42.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares set a new yearly high of $43.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.44.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.38%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares hit $25.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.55. Shares traded up 0.97%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares set a new yearly high of $75.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.64%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.84% for the day.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.85. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.96.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.71 on Wednesday, moving up 1.94%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.69. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.96 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit $8.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.34%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.10. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.19. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.09.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares were up 0.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.35.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares set a new yearly high of $15.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.51. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.24% on the session.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.67 with a daily change of up 7.75%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.48%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares broke to $14.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 14.01% for the day.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.37%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.85%.
  • Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares broke to $12.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.31%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.09. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Acme United (AMEX:ACU) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.84% for the day.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.43 this morning. The stock was up 15.45% on the session.
  • Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares broke to $16.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Wednesday, moving up 2.93%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.60.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

 

Related Articles (STRS + SWAV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Shelves 2 COVID-19 Studies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets European Regulatory Nod, InspireMD's Reverse Split
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com