Blue Hat Secures Direct Deals Worth $4.8M With Three Chinese Mobile Operators
- AR interactive entertainment game company, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (NASDAQ: BHAT) subsidiary XunpusenTechnology Co., has reached a total transaction volume of $4.77 million (RMB31 million) in direct deals with three Chinese mobile operators.
- Xunpusen inked an agreement with China Mobile Communications Group Guangdong Co., Ltd for multiple Telecom value-added service and Internet Data Center contracts last year.
- The arrangement accounted for a significant chunk of the transaction volume, encompassing transactions from China Mobile’s subsidiaries in Zhongshan, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and Heyuan.
- Price action: BHAT shares traded higher by 5.77% at $1.1 on the last check Wednesday.
