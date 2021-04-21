Global EV Updates

The EV race is on as the 19th annual Shanghai Auto Show delivered a ton of new electric and tech-centric models this week. Chinese, European and U.S. automakers showed off their latest offerings in every price segment, showing us that an all-electric future is closer than ever.

New Models Revealed At The Shanghai Auto Show

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY)-owned Audi shared the spotlight with its Chinese partner companies FAW and SAIC, showing four world premieres: the Audi A6 e-tron concept vehicle, an updated Audi Q5L, the Audi A7L and an SUV study named Audi concept Shanghai which is still under wraps.

Volkswagen used the opportunity to reveal its third EV in its ID line, the VW ID.6, which is designed specifically for the Chinese market.

Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) revealed its third vehicle.

Warren Buffet-backed BYD is seeing sales increasing steadily on the "Han" the luxury electric sedan series that launched last year. The line has been named after China's Han dynasty and this flagship series consists of three electric vehicles and one hybrid.

Geely Holdings Inc.(OTC: GELYF) took up a lot of the Shanghai Auto Show floor with several of its brands, including a brand new one. The Chinese automotive conglomerate's brands Polestar, Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co, Geometry and the new Zeekr all brought their EVs to the show.

Daimler AG (OTC: DDAFI)-owned Mercedes showed its growing EQ brand, with the EQB, the compact mass-market all-electric SUV and EQS, the first all-electric luxury sedan which will be the first model introduced to the US.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) officially debuted its flagship sedan, expected to begin production of the ET7 in the coming months, with a launch scheduled for Q1 2022.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., which is a joint venture between SAIC Motor Corp., General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co., revealed their latest vehicle which is the budget-friendly Hong Guang Mini EV that comes with a price tag as low as $5,000.

Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM) finally revealed its EV strategy, announcing to introduce 15 all-electric vehicles, including seven Toyota bZ branded models, by 2025.

The World's First Electric Pickup Will Debut In The US

Although the Chinese government created a robust and competitive market, with over 400 automakers producing EVs for drivers around the world due to subsidies and investment in charging infrastructure, the world's first electric pickup is coming this year and the US upstart Rivian could even beat Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in being the first to launch. Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hercules Electric Vehicles are also preparing their electric pickups who will be configured with TerraVis solar-powered technology by Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) who just announced plans to list on the NASDAQ. The developer and manufacturer of high quality, innovative and attractively priced tonneau covers, as well as of revolutionary solar-powered system TerraVis for light-duty trucks, has laid a solid foundation with its robust product line. It also finished the design of TerraVis COR mobile battery system, an extension to the TerraVis solar fusion that offers a remote source of power to a wider consumer market.

The US Still Has A Long Way Ahead

The Biden Administration is determined to make America the global leader in EV production with $2.65 trillion infrastructure plan that allocates $174 billion for developing its EV industry by installing 500,000 publicly accessible charging ports, introducing point-of-sale rebates for consumers and electrifying the federal fleet which consists of 650,000 vehicles. The US has a long way to go to clean up transportation's dirty transportation, but the infrastructure plan sends a clear message that electric vehicles are a federal policy priority. Although the US automotive industry is positioned to emerge from an emissions-choked past into a battery-powered future, it has a lot of catching up to do as the whole world is very much in the EV race.

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay