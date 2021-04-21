 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global EV Updates
IAM Newswire  
April 21, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Global EV Updates

The EV race is on as the 19th annual Shanghai Auto Show delivered a ton of new electric and tech-centric models this week. Chinese, European and U.S. automakers showed off their latest offerings in every price segment, showing us that an all-electric future is closer than ever.

New Models Revealed At The Shanghai Auto Show

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY)-owned Audi shared the spotlight with its Chinese partner companies FAW and SAIC, showing four world premieres: the Audi A6 e-tron concept vehicle, an updated Audi Q5L, the Audi A7L and an SUV study named Audi concept Shanghai which is still under wraps.

Volkswagen used the opportunity to reveal its third EV in its ID line, the VW ID.6, which is designed specifically for the Chinese market.

Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) revealed its third vehicle.

Warren Buffet-backed BYD is seeing sales increasing steadily on the "Han" the luxury electric sedan series that launched last year. The line has been named after China's Han dynasty and this flagship series consists of three electric vehicles and one hybrid.

Geely Holdings Inc.(OTC: GELYF) took up a lot of the Shanghai Auto Show floor with several of its brands, including a brand new one. The Chinese automotive conglomerate's brands Polestar, Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co, Geometry and the new Zeekr all brought their EVs to the show.

Daimler AG (OTC: DDAFI)-owned Mercedes showed its growing EQ brand, with the EQB, the compact mass-market all-electric SUV and EQS, the first all-electric luxury sedan which will be the first model introduced to the US.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) officially debuted its flagship sedan, expected to begin production of the ET7 in the coming months, with a launch scheduled for Q1 2022.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., which is a joint venture between SAIC Motor Corp., General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co., revealed their latest vehicle which is the budget-friendly Hong Guang Mini EV that comes with a price tag as low as $5,000.

Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM) finally revealed its EV strategy, announcing to introduce 15 all-electric vehicles, including seven Toyota bZ branded models, by 2025.

The World's First Electric Pickup Will Debut In The US

Although the Chinese government created a robust and competitive market, with over 400 automakers producing EVs for drivers around the world due to subsidies and investment in charging infrastructure, the world's first electric pickup is coming this year and the US upstart Rivian could even beat Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in being the first to launch. Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hercules Electric Vehicles are also preparing their electric pickups who will be configured with TerraVis solar-powered technology by Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) who just announced plans to list on the NASDAQ. The developer and manufacturer of high quality, innovative and attractively priced tonneau covers, as well as of revolutionary solar-powered system TerraVis  for light-duty trucks, has laid a solid foundation with its robust product line. It also finished the design of  TerraVis COR™ mobile battery system, an extension to the TerraVis solar fusion that offers a remote source of power to a wider consumer market.

The US Still Has A Long Way Ahead

The Biden Administration is determined to make America the global leader in EV production with $2.65 trillion infrastructure plan that allocates $174 billion for developing its EV industry by installing 500,000 publicly accessible charging ports, introducing point-of-sale rebates for consumers and electrifying the federal fleet which consists of 650,000 vehicles. The US has a long way to go to clean up transportation's dirty transportation, but the infrastructure plan sends a clear message that electric vehicles are a federal policy priority. Although the US automotive industry is positioned to emerge from an emissions-choked past into a battery-powered future, it has a lot of catching up to do as the whole world is very much in the EV race.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Global EV Updates appeared first on IAM Newswire.

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (GM + GELYF)

Tesla Remains Top Player In US EV Market But Its Dominance Is Shrinking: What You Should Know
Toyota Finally Reveals Its EV Strategy
The Electrical Vehicle Market Version 2.0
Lordstown Endurance Truck Falls Short Of Completing Desert Race, Withdraws At 40 Miles
What To Expect At The Shanghai Auto Show: Nio, GM, Honda, Toyota and More
GM, LG Energy Invest $2.3B In Second US EV Battery Manufacturing Plant: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electric Vehicle EV IAM Newswire plug-in hybrid TeslaNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com