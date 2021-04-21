 Skip to main content

Datasea Stock Is Trading Higher On 5G Messaging Product Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
  • Chinese technology company, Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS), launched a 5G Messaging Product Version 2.0 with expanded features by its subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shuhai Zhangxun was formed to explore opportunities in the 5G arena and 5G value-added services.
  • The 5G messaging product Version 2.0 is a smart and all-in-one message-marketing cloud platform (5G MMCP), including messaging channels, different industry and business templates, marketing tools, and analytics builders.
  • Datasea will focus on the 5G messaging product and continue to upgrade its smart business solutions to assist SMEs with digital transformation, CEO Zhixin Liu said.
  • Price action: DTSS shares traded higher by 7.41% at $3.19 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

