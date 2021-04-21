 Skip to main content

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares jumped 27.3% to close at $9.79 on Tuesday after the company reported inducement grants. The company recently said it paid $1 million towards acquisition of license for mRNA technology platform to develop genetically edited cells for multiple cancers and blood disorders.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) gained 24.7% to settle at $25.05 as the company announced the launch of its consumer platform, Gogawi, in Japan.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 22% to settle at $18.66 on Tuesday.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 15.8% to close at $10.83.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares surged 15.3% to close at $295.50 on Tuesday after Canadian National confirmed its proposal to acquire the company for $325 per share.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) gained 13.8% to settle at $4.36.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) climbed 13.5% to close at $15.36.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 13.3% to close at $5.27.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) shares rose 12.5% to close at $4.95 after dropping more than 10% on Monday.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 12.5% to settle at $5.15.
  • Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) climbed 12.1% to close at $11.21.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) gained 12% to settle at $8.01.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 8.8% to close at $4.32 after dropping more than 8% on Monday.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 7.5% to close at $7.14 after the company agreed to acquire DeepCube Ltd, a world leader in Machine Learning/Deep Learning (ML/DL) technology.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) rose 7.4% to close at $4.19 after the company announced it sold the assets and certain long-term vessel construction contracts of the Shipyard Division to Bollinger Shipyards for approximately $28.6 million.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 6.9% to close at $2.65.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares gained 6.7% to settle at $19.05.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) gained 5.8% to close at $121.67 after the company amended its agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the collaboration, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of its CT001 in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 3.8% to close at $138.16 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares fell 30.8% to settle at $13.42 on Tuesday. Syndax announced updated positive data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 study of SNDX-5613 in patients with genetically-defined leukemia.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) shares dipped 24.6% to close at $3.12 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) fell 23.9% to close at $12.84 after jumping over 28% on Monday.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 23.4% to close at $136.24 after the company announced a 9.5 million ADS offering.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dipped 21% to settle at $9.35 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 20.8% to close at $4.45. Baosheng Media Group hired project lead and purchases 1,000 mining machines to start blockchain and cryptocurrency business.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) dropped 18.4% to close at $2.92. MER Telemanagement Solutions recently announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares declined 18.4% to settle at $2.80.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 17.9% to close at $8.94. Dynavax said 2 HEPLISAV-B abstracts have been selected for oral presentation at 2021 ACVR Conference.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 17.6% to close at $9.75.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 16.2% to close at $2.27 after surging around 28% on Monday.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) dropped 15% to close at $4.92.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) fell 15% to settle at $33.35.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dropped 14.2% to close at $5.78. Equillium, last month, announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 14.1% to settle at $17.36.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 13.8% to close at $7.35.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 13.7% to close at $3.47.
  • NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) fell 11.7% to close at $7.42.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dipped 10.6% to close at $4.91 after climbing 17% on Monday.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) declined 9.9% to close at $14.87. The company recently announced a new labor agreement with USW Ratify at the Hawesville Smelter. The company will add 60 new jobs.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 9.3% to close at $0.4150. InspireMD shares climbed over 11% on Monday after the company submitted an application to join the Nasdaq.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) declined 9.2% to close at $0.5441 after jumping over 11% on Monday.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 8.5% to close at $50.30 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 8.3% to close at $150.77 fter the company announced a proposed public offering of $750 million of ADSs.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 7.8% to settle at $5.92.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) shares dipped 6.8% to settle at $110.15 after the company announced it would acquire Kansas City Southern for $325 per share.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 6.6% to settle at $20.98 on continued weakness after Richard Branson last week cut his stake in the company by $150 million. Movement may also be related to overall market weakness.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

