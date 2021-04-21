 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla FSD's Low Adoption Rate Shows Why Subscription Must, Nio Exec Says

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Tesla FSD's Low Adoption Rate Shows Why Subscription Must, Nio Exec Says

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) co-founder Qin Lihong said that the low adoption rate of rival Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) full self-driving software indicated a subscription model would work better for the feature, cnEVpost reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Lihong said in an interview with Chinese media that a subscription system would be better for Tesla’s FSD as users will be discouraged by the high price of a one-time buyout for the feature, as per the report. He added that the low adoption rate of Tesla’s FSD indicated a lot of investment is wasted.

Further, the Nio executive reportedly noted that while cars with L3 and L4 autonomous driving are unlikely to be on the road in a year or two, only a subscription system will be feasible due to the high hardware and software costs of these features.

Lihong also said that without a battery subscription service, Nio would find it difficult to survive in the future.

See Also: Tesla China Registrations Tripled YoY In March, Doubled Sequentially: CAIN Data

Why It Matters: Nio is relying on service offerings to make an impact on customers in China and has introduced two subscription services – for battery and Nio Autonomous Driving (NAD). The company has pioneered the concept of battery-as-a-service that would allow users to rent a battery instead of purchasing one, helping to trim the cost for EV owners.

Nio also offers autonomous driving as a service, allowing the subscription of full functions of NAD on a monthly basis. The NAD has 19 safety and driving-assisted features that can be offered under Autonomous Driving-as-a-Service, or ADaaS.

Meanwhile, Tesla's FSD is an advanced driver assistance system, while autopilot is part of all its vehicles. The Elon Musk-led company has rolled out a “beta” version of FSD software to a small set of customers.

The feature costs $10,000 and will be available through a subscription model by June. However, Musk has said purchasing FSD will still be a better long-term deal than a subscription.

Tesla FSD Beta is defined as a Level 2 system, meaning the driver is fully responsible at all times.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 0.4% higher on Tuesday at $36.93, while Tesla shares closed 0.6% higher at $718.99.

Read Next: Nio At Auto Shanghai: What You Need To Know About The Power North Project, ET7 Interior, Fashion Project Announcements

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

Li Auto Says Its Self-Driving Tech Will Rival That Of Tesla In A Year
Tesla Remains Top Player In US EV Market But Its Dominance Is Shrinking: What You Should Know
Tesla California Registrations Drop In Q1 Driven By Low Model 3 Demand
Doge Day Ends With A Whimper Instead Of A Howl As Dogecoin Shrinks Over 20%
Option Traders Are Undecided On Tesla's Price Action, And So Is Tesla's Stock
These Big Money Players Have Put Bitcoin On The Balance Sheet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Full Self-Driving Qin LihongNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com