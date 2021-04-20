Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts In George Floyd's Killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose neck Chauvin kneeled on for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May despite Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe!”

People gathered at the scene of Floyd’s death in south Minneapolis, now known as George Floyd Square, cheered, wept and embraced when the news of the verdict arrived.

The jury reached a verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations while sequestered Monday and Tuesday.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail and discharged his bond immediately after the verdict was read, and the former police officer was handcuffed in the courtroom.

He faces 12 1/2 years in prison for the most serious charge, but the prosecution is arguing that aggravating factors require a longer sentence, according to USA Today.

The Death Of George Floyd: Chauvin, 45, who is white, was charged in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after being arrested on May 25, 2020.

The video footage of his death sparked nationwide and international protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

More recent deaths at the hands of police — including 20-year-old Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago — have resulted in renewed protests.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while he was handcuffed and facedown on the pavement. Floyd said more than 20 times during the arrest that he could not breathe before he went silent. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

The Market Reaction: Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which makes body cameras for police, were plunging 15.46% in Tuesday's after-hours session to $1.64 after the guilty verdict. The stock gained 7.78% in the regular session.

Black-owned broadcasting company Urban One Inc Class A (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 8.47% in Tuesday's regular session, closing at $5.25, and was down 1.9% in after-hours trading.

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BYFC) gained 3% in the regular session ahead of the verdict, closing at $2.06. The stock was down 5.34% in the after-hours session.

A memorial for George Floyd in south Minneapolis in May 2020. Photo by Chad Davis via Wikimedia.