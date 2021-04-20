8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and also raised FY21 EPS guidance.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Stride (NYSE: LRN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares are trading higher after Dandan Liu reported a 49.3% active stake in the company.
Losers
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates. The company also reported it finished Q1 with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million.
- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
