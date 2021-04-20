Kohl's Adds Tommy Hilfiger Line To Brand Portfolio

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is bringing the Tommy Hilfiger men’s sportswear to more than 600 stores and its’ e-commerce site this fall.

What Happened: Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, praised the Tommy Hilfiger brand for bringing “consumers aspirational and accessible apparel designed for everyday wear.”

Tommy Hilfiger is the latest high-profile brand to join Kohl’s portfolio, which also includes Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Sephora and Toms.

See Also: Doge Day Special-Webull CEO | Power Hour|Benzinga Stock Market Live

What Else Happened: Kohl’s has been experiencing inner turmoil over the past few weeks as a group of activist investors blamed Kohl’s leadership for creating what they viewed as a dismal retail strategy resulting in evaporating profits and flaccid stock performance.

The group includes Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC, which controls a combined 9.5% stake in the retailer and briefly attempted to muscle its way into controlling the board of directors.

Last week, the company and the activist investors reached a truce with two candidates nominated by the group joining the board as independent directors at the close of next month’s annual shareholders meeting, while a third independent director nominated by Kohl’s leadership will join them.

KSS Price Action: Kohl’s was trading at $56.70, down 4.58% Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy Kohl’s in Trumbull, Connecticut.)