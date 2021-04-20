Apple Unveils AirTags, New iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K And More

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced the AirTag, an iPhone accessory that is integrated with its Find my iPhone app, at the "Spring Loaded" virtual event Tuesday.

The device helps track any personal items from an iPhone based on precision finding that uses a U1 chip based on Ultra Wideband technology to find the precise distance to the AirTag.

The iPhone then fuses that data with inputs from a camera, accelerometer and gyroscope for visual, haptic and audible feedback.

Users can also place an AirTag into lost mode and be notified when it is in range or has been located by the vast "find my" network.

AirTags can be attached to any item and personalized, even with emojis.

The accessory is priced at $29, with a four-pack costing $99. It is available for purchase beginning April 30.

New, Slim iMac With M1 Chip, Touch ID: Apple also introduced a new iMac powered by a M1 chip and macOS Big Sur. It just 11.5 millimeters thick, with a side profile that practically disappears.

It has a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display with 11.2 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and over 1 billion colors.

The new iMac has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics and a six-speaker sound system.

For the first time, Touch ID is being added to the iMac for secure logins.

Preorders will be accepted from April 30, with availability in the second half of May.

The iMac with a 7-core GPU is priced at $1,299 and at $1,499 with an 8-core GPU.

Bigger iPad Pro: Cupertino also announced a 12.9-inch, 5G-enabled iPad Pro with a Liquid Retina XDR display and in-house M1 chip.

The iPad Pro now has a Thunderbolt port capable of USB-4, just as in the latest Macs. The ultra-wide front camera supports Center Stage, a feature that automatically allows users to be perfectly framed for video calls. It now offers a 2-terabyte configuration.

Apple will begin accepting preorders for the new iPad Pro on April 30 and make the gadget available in the second half of May.

Apple TV 4K: Apple launched its next-gen Apple TV 4K, which is designed to deliver high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision.

It comes with an A12 Bionic chip that gives a big boost in graphics performance, video decoding and audio processing.

The company also announced a new Siri Remote that has a clickpad control and is touch-enabled for fast directional swipes.

The new Apple TV 4K is priced at $179, and the Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote is priced at $149.

Podcast Subscriptions: Apple announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace for listeners.

"Starting in May, listeners in more than 170 countries and regions can sign up for premium subscriptions that include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series," according to Apple.

This service will be available in May. Pricing for each subscription is set by creators and billed monthly by default.

Apple Card Family, New Purple iPhone 12: Apple also announced the Apple Card Family, which allows people to share their Apple Card, track purchases, manage spending and build credit together with their Family Sharing group.

The new card allows two people to co-own a card. It will be made available in the U.S. in May.

The company also unveiled an all-purple finish for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

AAPL Price Action: Investors seem to be unimpressed by the announcements, as Apple shares lost 1.28% Tuesday, closing at $133.11.

