Could Sony Be Betting Heavier On Mobile Games? New Job Posting Suggests So

One of the largest video game companies in the world could be pushing further into mobile games with a recent job posting.

What Happened: Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY) has a job posting for a “Head of Mobile, Playstation Studios.”

Playstation Studios is owned by Sony and home to some of the most well-known video games of the last few decades.

“Our teams constantly strive to push the boundaries of technology, storytelling and innovation in order to deliver memorable experiences for every Playstation fan,” the job posting says.

The company looking for a candidate who will be in charge of the development and strategy of mobile gaming for Sony.

“As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for Playstation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities."

The job posting states the candidate will help with consoles, PCs and mobile with “a focus on successfully adapting Playstation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

Among the responsibilities of the candidate are:

Promote the vision, mission and strategy for mobile game development

Be responsible for driving the mobile unit’s commercial success and profitability

Build and execute three-year and five-year plans

Build and scale multiple game teams and product leaders to deliver against future title plans

Manage existing mobile slate already in development

Build out capabilities in mobile live operations

Why It’s Important: The job posting by Sony signals the company wants to grow its mobile game business and utilize in-house staff to have control of the games developed. The requirements mention an existing slate in development, which could mean Sony has been quietly working on some titles transitioning to mobile already.

Sony is home to well-known game franchises like “God of War,” “Ratchet & Clank,” “Uncharted,” “Gran Turismo” and “Spider-Man.”

Sony has tried several times at launching some mobile games but had limited success. The company could start over with the right person in charge and a focus on monetizing the company’s largest gaming assets.

Sony could also utilize mobile games as a way to increase the number of companies paying for monthly subscription services such as Playstation Plus.

SONY Price Action: Shares of Sony are down 1.25% to $108.61 on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo by Yu Hai on Unsplash)