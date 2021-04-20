 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avnet To Promote Northforge's Extension To Broadcomm's North America, EMEA Customers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Avnet To Promote Northforge's Extension To Broadcomm's North America, EMEA Customers
  • Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVTinked an agreement with software consulting and development company Northforge Innovations and Avnet Company EBV Elektronik to promote Northforge to Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) customers in North America and EMEA.
  • Both the distributors will help Northforge to extend its North America and EMEA base of Broadcom customers requiring software development services for Broadcom's StrataDNX, StrataXGS, BroadPTP, BroadSync, and Broadcom PLP products.
  • Northforge was the only Broadcom Authorized Development Collaborator (ADC) for the StrataDNX line of switch system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices.
  • This agreement will offer another avenue to EBV Elektronik to grow service offerings for its customers' Broadcom software development needs, stated EBV Elektronik Director Susanne Betting.
  • Price action: AVT shares traded lower by 2.05% at $42.99 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVT + AVGO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Choppy Trading Possible Over Next Two Days While Market Awaits Fed Verdict
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: News Corp, Microsoft, Snowflake, Walmart And More
'Halftime Report' Traders Reveal Their Purchases As Tech Sell-Off Continues
Why Analysts Are Bullish On Broadcomm After Q1 Print
Broadcom Protected By Non-Cancellation Policy, Assures Genuine Chip Demand: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com