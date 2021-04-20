Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe Files Defamation Suit Over Twitter Ban
- American far-right activist group Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has slapped a defamation lawsuit against Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in the state court in Westchester County, New York, alleging the latter of falsely implicating Keefe of operating fake accounts leading to his permanent ban, Forbes reports.
- Twitter’s statements on his ban were “extremely damaging to his reputation” and damaged his factfinding work, read O’Keefe’s lawsuit statements.
- O’Keefe alleged Twitter of subjecting him to “hatred, contempt, and ridicule.” The allegedly untrue statements “tended to diminish the esteem, respect, goodwill, or confidence,” according to Bloomberg.
- O’Keefe sought undetermined damages and a court injunction preventing Twitter from making false statements about him.
- Project Veritas has faced flak for its deceptively edited secret recordings maligning groups and companies, including Planned Parenthood, CNN, and the Washington Post.
- Twitter banned O’Keefe from the platform on Thursday for breaching its platform manipulation and spam policy through multiple account operations. O’Keefe had announced the defamation suit when Twitter banned him.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 3.12% at $65.82 on the last check Tuesday.
