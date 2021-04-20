 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe Files Defamation Suit Over Twitter Ban
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe Files Defamation Suit Over Twitter Ban
  • American far-right activist group Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has slapped a defamation lawsuit against Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in the state court in Westchester County, New York, alleging the latter of falsely implicating Keefe of operating fake accounts leading to his permanent ban, Forbes reports.
  • Twitter’s statements on his ban were “extremely damaging to his reputation” and damaged his factfinding work, read O’Keefe’s lawsuit statements.
  • O’Keefe alleged Twitter of subjecting him to “hatred, contempt, and ridicule.” The allegedly untrue statements “tended to diminish the esteem, respect, goodwill, or confidence,” according to Bloomberg.
  • O’Keefe sought undetermined damages and a court injunction preventing Twitter from making false statements about him.
  • Project Veritas has faced flak for its deceptively edited secret recordings maligning groups and companies, including Planned Parenthood, CNN, and the Washington Post.
  • Twitter banned O’Keefe from the platform on Thursday for breaching its platform manipulation and spam policy through multiple account operations. O’Keefe had announced the defamation suit when Twitter banned him.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 3.12% at $65.82 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Slim Jim Launches Dogecoin NFTs On 'Doge Day' To Support Charity
Reddit Joins The Audio Social Media Fray With Its Own Clubhouse-Like Service: What You Should Know
Dogecoin Hits '420' Milestone As 'Doge Day' Dawns — Bitcoin, Ethereum Lose Ground
SXSW Stake Sold to P-MRC, Publisher of Rolling Stone and Vibe
Facebook Soundbites Will Expand Audio Components Within Platform
Wireless Customers At Canada's Rogers Communications Report Service Outages
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com