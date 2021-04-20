BIOLASE, EdgeEndo Team Up To Develop New Microfluidic Irrigation Device For Endodontists
- BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) and EdgeEndo have announced the co-development of EdgePRO, a next-generation Laser-Assisted Microfluidic Irrigation device for endodontists.
- This new Microfluidic Irrigation device is being developed to offer a solution for endodontists, seeking more from their current cleaning and disinfection techniques, such as sodium hypochlorite, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, chlorhexidine, or 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 irrigation solutions.
- BIOLASE anticipates submitting a premarket notification to the FDA in the second quarter of 2021.
- "This allows BIOLASE to focus its commercial channels on other specialties, such as periodontics and pediatrics, in addition to the approximately 200,000 general dentists in the United States. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with EdgeEndo," BIOLASE President and CEO John Beaver said.
- Price Action: BIOL shares are up 5.2% at $0.74 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
